First look of Kasethan Kadavulada out

We had previously reported that filmmaker R Kannan is remaking the 1972 classic comedy, Kasethan Kadavulada, with Shiva, Priya Anand, Yogi Babu, Urvashi, and Karunakaran set to star in the lead roles. Now actor-director RJ Balaji has unveiled the film's first look poster. In addition to the lead actors, the first look has Yogi Babu, who will be essaying the iconic role played by Thengai Srinivasan, donning the attire of a godman.

The film also features Sivaangi and Pugazh of Cook With Comali-fame in supporting roles. Bankrolled by R Kannan through his production house, Masala Pix, in association with MKRP Productions, the remake has music by N Kannan while Prasanna Kumar has handled the cinematography. The release date of the film is expected to be announced shortly.

On the other hand, filmmaker Kannan has multiple projects awaiting release. The Atharvaa-Anupama Paramaswaran-starter Thalli Pogathey is set to release in theatres on October 14, while his Tamil remake of The Great Indian Kitchen, led by Aishwarya Rajesh, is speculated to take the OTT route.