Koel Mallick to play Maa Durga in the Mahalaya special show Nabarupe Mahadurga

Koel Mallick is set to play Maa Durga in the Mahalaya special show titled Nabarupe Mahadurga that will narrate the origin of nine forms of goddess Durga, namely, Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Katyayani, and a few other avatars. The other 9 avatars will be played by telly stars like Ushashi Ray, Adrija Roy, Pallavi Dey, Titiksha, Tumpa Ghosh, Devlina Kumar, Shreema and others.

Mallick shared a glimpse into her look as Durga

Koel has already revealed her look from the show as an Instagram reel last week. In the past, Mullick has played Durga in several Mahalaya special recordings between 2015 and 2019. Colours' Nabarupe Mahadurga lines up a rather extravagant cast with around a dozen familiar names and some A-listers.

The music for the show has been composed by celebrated music director Debojyoti Mishra, while the show's script has been written by Rangan Chakrabarty.

The show will air on Colors on Mahalaya morning