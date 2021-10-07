Natalia Dyer to star with Rachel Keller, Danny Ramirez in Chestnut

Natalia Dyer of Stranger Things fame will star alongside actors Rachel Keller and Danny Ramirez in an upcoming LGBTQ love triangle film Chestnut.

The film marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Jac Cron, who previously helmed the short film House Sit.

Dyer plays a college pass-out who gets unexpectedly entangled in a relationship with a man and a woman during an aimless summer after college.

Keller and Ramirez play the other two characters, forming the corners of the love triangle. The cast also includes actors Chella Man and Caleb Eberhardt.

The film is produced by Lizzie Shapiro and Lexi Tannenholtz with Keegan DeWitt providing the background score.

Dyer became famous playing Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things. She is reprising the part for the show's upcoming fourth season which will premiere in 2022.

On the film side, she has acted in films such as Yes, God, Yes and Velvet Buzzsaw.