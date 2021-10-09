Andrea Jeremiah's next launched

Andrea Jeremiah's new film got launched on Friday. Dance choreographer Bobby Antony is making his directorial debut with this film, which also stars Malayali actress Asha Sharath, Sarpatta Parambarai fame Santosh Prathap, Bala Saravanan, and Kaali Venkat.

This yet-to-be-titled film has music scored by Ron Ethan Yohann and cinematography by Akhil George. Bobby Antony, Antony Baghyaraj, and Savarimuthu have together penned the dialogues.

Andrea and Santhosh Prathap were present along with the crew members for the pooja ceremony.

Sujataa Vijay Kumar is producing the film under the banner of Home Movie Makers. It is the banner's third film after backing the Jayam Ravi films Adanga Maru and Bhoomi.

Meanwhile, Andrea had recently wrapped up her portions for Mysskin's Pisasu 2. Her next release will be Aranmanai 3, which is slated to hit screens on October 14. She also has films like Vattam, Maaligai, and Kaa in different stages of production.