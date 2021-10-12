Location Diaries: Maayon- Running from pillar to post

Shooting for Maayon turned out to be a "hectic experience" for Tanya Ravichandran. The film, shot around Kumbakonam and Pudukottai, had lengthy schedules that often stretched into the night, and Tanya confesses that she barely got any sleep through the shooting. "I usually have a strict exercise routine and this went for a toss as well. During shooting, I usually get no access to gyms; so, I tend to do functional cardio exercises in the hotel room. But while shooting for Maayon, my shoot would end near 2 am every day, and I would have to return to the sets early next day again," says Tanya.

Underslept and fatigued, Tanya claims to have particularly found the going tough during the last day of the shoot, when she was to shoot a single scene. "It was supposed to be a simple shot of me running a few metres at midnight. I was tired but was confident we would wrap it up soon." However, as the scene involved her running between a series of pillars with the camera team following her with a car, the coordination had to be on point. "This was hard to achieve. And so, I ended up running between pillars for close to half an hour. When finally, we did get the shot right, I was delighted... and relieved," says Tanya.

During the free time she got, Tanya managed to visit an ancient Siva temple near the location. "It is constructed in such a way that at noon, the Sun's rays illuminate the Sivalingam. It was wonderful to behold," she concludes.