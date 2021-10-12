Shaam and Srikanth join hands for Trainers

Actors Shaam and Srikanth will be playing the leads in the upcoming cop thriller titled Trainers. The film which went on floors in February is directed by debutant Velu Manikkam, who previously assisted Bala.

Shaam shares that the film is an ego battle between two cops with contrasting ideologies. "I play a rugged, alcoholic cop, who doesn't play by the rules and believes in violence. Srikanth's character, on the flip side, follows the rules and investigates using the canine units and forensic methods. We investigate the same case and race against each other to finish it."

Trainers is currently in the final stage of shooting and is aiming for a theatrical release. Apart from this film, Shaam will be producing his next film directed by debutant Bharath, an erstwhile assistant of SP Jananathan.