VJ Suresh Ravi's next movie to be debutant Perumal Varadhan-directed suspense thriller

Actor Suresh Ravi of Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban fame has signed a new film. Said to be a suspense thriller based on both real and fictional elements, the film is directed by debutant director Perumal Varadhan.

"The film is based on the life of Nandi Varman, a popular emperor in the Pallava dynasty. It unravels a 1000-year old mystery. When I was looking for locations in Senji, I learnt that many things I had written in the script were real," says the director.

Asha Gowda has been roped for playing the female lead. The rest of the cast includes Nizhalgal Ravi, Bose Venkat, Aadukalam and Murugadoss.

Bankrolled by Arun Kumar's AK Film Factory, the film was launched on Monday. The film will be shot across Chennai, Chengalpet, Kallakurichi, Senji, and surrounding places and the makers are planning on wrapping up the shoot in 40 days and a 15-day long first schedule is currently underway.