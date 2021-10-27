Randhir Kapoor and Soni Razdan on Ranbir-Alia wedding rumours

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most talked about couple in Bollywood. And rumours of their marriage have been making rounds for quite a sometime now. The new buzz in the tinsel town suggests that Ranbir and Alia are preparing for a December wedding this year as both have been winding up their work or will start their new projects next year. While both stars have been mum on the reports, uncle Randhir (Kapoor) has addressed these reports and said that he hasn’t heard anything about a wedding. “I don’t know, and I haven’t heard the news either. He will get married someday or the other, but I don’t have any news on this,” the senior actor told a news portal.

On the other hand, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also said that she is waiting for information about Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. “Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information,” she said to another news portal. When prodded, the actress added, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that (a reference to her upcoming Netflix series, Call My Agent: Bollywood), but even her agent might not know.”

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for over three years and last year the former had said that he would have married Alia had there been no Covid-19 pandemic. In one of his previous interviews, Ranbir also said that he wanted to ‘seal’ the deal. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir have been busy with their work commitments. While Alia has films such as Darlings, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Jee Le Zaraa in the making, Ranbir has Animal and an untitled film with Luv Ranjan, starring Shraddha Kapoor as his co-star. The two are also waiting for their first film together Brahmastra helmed by Ayan Mukerji.