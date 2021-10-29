Rajinikanth undergoes surgery and is recovering well; he is expected to be discharged soon

Superstar Rajinikanth underwent a Carotid Artery Revascularisation procedure on Friday. According to the latest reports, the actor will be discharged from the hospital after a few days. Carotid endarterectomy is a surgical procedure that removes plaque from the inside of your carotid artery in order to restore normal blood flow to your brain.

The veteran actor was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai last night after he experienced some giddiness. He was evaluated by a group of expert doctors and they confirm that the actor is recovering well post the procedure. Rajinikanth’s sudden hospitalisation panicked his fans and social media is flooded with prayers and wishes for his recovery.

“Rajinikanth was admitted following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated and was advised to undergo Cartoid Artery revascularisation," the hospital said in a statement. “Procedure was performed successfully today. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days," the statement added.

Meanwhile, around 30 police personnel have been deployed outside the hospital. This is to prevent the fans from barging into the hospital. Two sub-inspectors of police and four women constables were allowing people to enter the premises after checking their credentials.

The 70-year old is recently conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award during the 67th National Film Award presentation ceremony in Delhi where he got a standing ovation. The actor along with his wife Latha Rajinikanth was also called upon by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital city.

Rajinikanth dedicated this honour to his old bus driver friend, who had suggested that the actor should try his shot in the film industry. The ‘Superstar’ used to work as a bus conductor before acting in movies. He also dedicated his award to late filmmaker K Balachander, who directed Rajinikanth’s first movie Apoorva Raagangal, his brother Sathyanarayana Rao, his friend Raj Bahadur, and his “directors, producers, distributors, theatre owners, technicians and fans.”

On the work front, Rajinikanth was gearing up for the release of Annaatthe, which was set to hit theatres on November 4.