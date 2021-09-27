Inside Manish Malhotra’s star-studded party; Malaika, Karisma and Ananya stun in black 

Celebrated designer Manish Malhotra is known for hosting grand and intimate parties at his residence. Earlier, regulars were Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar. More recently, Manish has added a few more friends to the guest list including newbies Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. At the party at his house on Thursday, the 'Fabulous Wives of Bollywood stars', Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan, were also present.

The designer took to Instagram stories and shared a few pictures from the evening. In the pictures, Ananya Panday, who is known to be one of the most fashionable star kids of Bollywood, was seen wearing a black one-shoulder crop top and high-waisted black trousers. Manish shared the picture which has Ananya and Bhavna Pandey in the frame. “With the gorgeous two @ananyapanday @bhavanapandey. (sic),” Manish captioned the picture.

He also shared a picture with Karisma Kapoor who looked stunning in a black top and matching black trousers. In a selfie with Malaika Arora, he called the actress ‘the hottest’ in the caption. Malaika looked gorgeous in a black dress. She wore minimal makeup and wore her hair in a low bun. Manish also shared photos with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan. They were all at their stylish best. Among the ones that stood out was a selfie with Gauri Khan. The ace designer treated his social media followers to a group photo as well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is also part of the gang was missing from the picture. Bebo has just returned from the Maldives, where she went on a vacation to celebrate her 41st birthday with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their sons Taimur and Jehangir. The actress celebrated her birthday on September 21.