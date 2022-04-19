Actor Shreyas Talpade feels cricketer Pravin Tambe's story needs to be told

The interrogative title of Shreyas Talpade’s latest film Kaun Pravin Tambe? is enough to pique anyone's interest, whether a cricket fan or not. It had the same effect on Talpade who strongly believed that the story of Tambe, known to be the oldest debutant at IPL, had to be told when he read the script. The Jayprad Desai directed sports biopic drama on the Mumbai-born Tambe dropped early this month on Disney+Hotstar and has been receiving good reviews since then. We caught up with Talpade about being inspired by Tambe's character and more.

What was it about Kaun Pravin Tambe? that got you onboard a biopic?

When I read the script I strongly felt that the story of this man deserved an audience and screen space; this story had to be told. It’s about never giving up and believing in yourself and your dream. It’s about a man who kept fighting all these years and stayed focused. When I saw him play for the first time I was like who is this man who is debuting at 41 and performing like a 20-year-old, what is his back story, where was he all this while? And when I got to know his back story I felt extremely inspired.

While most biopics are generally dramatic this one remains grounded...