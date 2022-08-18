Karan Gour’s improv dramedy, Fairy Folk, is all set to be showcased at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

A film that stands for many firsts — a novel concept, a unique shooting experience and a first time feature film pairing for the real life lead couple — Fairy Folk is all set to première at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne slated for August 20.

One of India’s first improvisational new age fantasy films, Fairy Folk is writer-director Karan Gour’s labour of love after his last much-lauded outing Kshay. He is also known for his association with films like Titli, NH10 and Natkhat.

Produced by Annukampa Harsh, Timbuktu Films (actors Nakuul Mehta, Alekh Sangal, filmmaker Ajay Singh), and a few others — the film marks the first ever feature film appearance together for real life husband-wife actor duo Mukul Chadda and Rasika Dugal.

Talking about her experience working on Fairy Folk, Rasika Dugal says, “working on an improvised film is an actor’s delight. This style of shooting gave us the room to explore the many odd things that people do and say when they find themselves in unprecedented situations… the beautiful oddities that sometimes get lost in the need to write a ‘logical’ script. It was so much fun to play off skilled improvisers. This is the kind of film which is a must have in the life of an actor. I’m so glad that our film is not just screening at the IIFM but is also nominated in the Best Indie Film Category.”

Still from Fairy Folk

Delving further into their Fairy Folk adventure and collaborating with his wife, Mukul Chadda says, “Fairy Folk was a joy to work on. It’s unique in its storytelling — a huge splash of magical realism in a part-funny relationship drama; and in its film-making — giving the actors the freedom to improvise every scene completely. I’m thrilled that it’s been screened at IFFM, which will allow it to reach audiences in Australia. And I’m doubly excited about Fairy Folk being nominated in the Best Indie Film Category — wish us luck!”

Sharing his thoughts and his expectations from the film director Karan Gour says, “when I wrote the film and shared it with my friends and producers Annukampa and Alekh, they were really excited and rallied all their support around me to make this film happen. I’m glad that my departure from the traditional narrative style was accepted with open arms by our entire team with Mukul and Rasika leading the way. It was incredible working with them and having them add their inputs to every scene and every aspect of their characters taking the improvisational experience to another level. I do hope watching Fairy Folk at IIFM proves to be as fun an experience as we had making it.”

indulge@newindianexpress.com

@indulgexpress