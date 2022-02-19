Actor Veer Rajwant Singh talks about the final season of What The Folks!  

Actor Veer Rajwant Singh led popular series What The Folks! on YouTube wraps up after four successful seasons. The new age drama chronicles the journey of a modern family breaking stereotypes with Veer playing the lead along with Eisha Chopra in this Dice Media production. Veer who has also starred Little Things and The Reunion, talks about bidding adieu to the show that was close to his heart. Excerpts:

After four seasons, the series comes to an end. How are you feeling?

I think the word bittersweet describes the feeling very well that I am experiencing at the moment. So, while there is a happy feeling that a project is ending, which also means the beginning of a new project, there is a sense of sadness that fills the heart as we will all miss the fun and camaraderie that we shared over these years. It’s an end of an era.

From 2017 to now, how has your character evolved?

My character has changed a lot. We started with this guy Nikhil Solanki who was going to stay at his in-laws for a month and then ended up staying for years. The second season dealt with his separation anxiety and a lot more other relevant and relatable topics. In the third season, he is trying to start a family and in this season we see that idea becoming a reality. As an actor and a person, I have evolved with each season.

The show has also evolved with each season picking up unconventional topics relatable to the millennial. In the pilot project, it was about a guy settling in his girlfriend’s house and in the last season we deal with the topic of adoption, which is still broached with a lot of apprehensions and reservations.

Till now you have been part of projects that are all new age. Is that a conscious decision?

I don’t have a plan. I have no idea where I will be next. I am not looking forward to a certain kind of role. However, there are certain red flags that I have marked for myself, other than that I am always excited for a new project.