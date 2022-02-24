Actor Rahul Bansal is back with a bang in Bhaukaal 2 

Model-turned actor Rahul Bansal aka Gurjan is back in the second season of Bhaukaal. And in this instalment of the crime drama series, his character is more fleshed out. So, while Gurjan kept low in season 1, in season 2, he goes all out and matches steps with his gangster brothers, revealing more shades of his multi-layered character. He shares, “Season 2 has proved to be a game-changer for me. People have started recognising me now. I am getting calls from different production houses for their projects and I am looking forward to picking up some interesting projects.”

The MXPlayer series headlines seasoned actors like Mohit Raina, Bidita Bag and Pradip Nagar and chronicle the story of an SSP on the mission to cleanse Muzzafarnagar infested with criminals. Talking about his character, the UP-born artiste says, “Gurjan is an important part of a gang, lead by his brothers Chintu and Pintu Dedha, whom he idolizes. He has a great aura amongst his sub-gang members and has multiple shades to his character. He is a brave man, but all his bravery is based on his brothers’ existence. I have enjoyed essaying him.”

A sports enthusiast, acting happened to him by chance, through his modelling stints. And though he doesn’t have a ‘dream role’ yet he is open to challenging his skills. “I don’t want to get stuck in a particular kind of role. I have just started and there is an ocean in front of me. So I am open to all kinds of roles,” says Bansal who confesses of learning from his co-actors, especially Raina.