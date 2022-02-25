Simba Nagpal talks about his breakthrough role in Naagin 6

“I am an explorer and I would love to explore everything in the realm of acting,” enthuses Simba Nagpal, who bagged the titular role in the latest season of the popular supernatural fantasy thriller franchise, Naagin. He, however, did not expect to get a role in one of the highest-grossing TV series. “I knew I would be doing exciting roles in my career but I did not expect to get such big roles so soon,” says the Delhi-born actor.

Simba has been paired opposite co-contestant and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. And as much as it was a surprise for the fans of the show, it was for him. “I never expected that from contestants of a reality show we will become leads in the biggest fantasy fiction Naagin” he enthuses, adding, “Tejasswi is a hardworking actor and our bond has become even stronger than what it was in Bigg Boss. There is more to me than what people have seen so far.” The show also stars actor Mehak Chahal in the lead.

Naagin’s plot this year deals with a pandemic and Simba will be essaying an army officer who has just returned from the border after fighting a war only to find the country embroiled in a pandemic. The actor will be seen trying to get to the root cause of the pandemic and that’s how he meets his Naagin who is also on a similar mission, though armed with supernatural powers.

Read this: See pics: Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma's red hot bikini pics up the oomph, go viral on social media

Talking about his character who is poles apart from the real Simba, he says, “While I am a light-hearted person who loves his family and friends and focuses on his passion, my character is all about aggression. He is kind of a serious guy who loves his family but is more committed to his country.” For the character, he had to put on a few kilos to achieve a broader frame and he even has a gym set up on the sets of the show! “After shooting for 12-15 hours there’s no time or stamina left to work out in the gym. Also, the diet goes for a toss, so I had requested for a gym set up here and that has been granted,” shares Simba who is passionate about three things in life — gym, acting and music. Though he is not an ardent follower of the Naagin franchise, Simba adores Anita Hassanandani as the serpent queen. In future, Simba wishes to be part of motivational sports films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Naagin airs on weekends on Colors