Actor Sohum Shah returns with ‘Maharani 2’ in a new avatar

Sohum Saha is back in the second season of Maharani, and he is all set to steal the limelight. In the second installment of the show, the actor who plays Bheema Bharti is back out of prison with new energy and is seen in a heavy beard and moustache. The look adds to his powerful and complex personality in the binge-worthy political drama also starring Huma Qureshi in the lead.

Flaunting his new look on the social media, the actor tagged Huma and wrote, “Jail ke taale tootenge, Bheema Bharti chootenge! @iamhumaq hum apni satta phirse lene aa rahe hain, tyaar ho jaaye (the locks of the jail shall be broken, Bheema Bharti will be released. We are coming back to lay claim on our seat, get ready for us),”

As a method actor who gets under the skin of his characters, Sohum enjoys transforming into these characters with the aim of not just playing them on screen, but actually becoming them. And his powerful roles in films like Tumbbad, Bard of Blood, The Big Bull are explicit examples of his craft.

In the coming months, Sohum has an exciting line-up in the capacity of an actor and a producer. He will be seen in the feature film Sanaa among many other projects.