Anjali Barot talks about playing Manju Thapliyal in Shoorveer

Anjali Barot who did quirky and relatable roles on digital platforms shot to fame with Scam 1992 in which she played the wife of the main protagonist Harshad Mehta. Post that, the actor is showcasing a high dose of versatility as she wears the camouflage uniform and joins the force in Disney + Hotstar’s Shoorveer. “It’s a 360-degree turn from what I have done on the screen till now. I constantly want to surprise my audience. I knew my fans would be surprised to see me flying the helicopter in the uniform. It was a beautiful feeling and I feel blessed that this came at the right time,” says Anjali who has been a social media sensation.

Shoorveer is an action-packed military drama with an ensemble cast including Armaan Ralhan, Regina Cassandra, Aadil Khan, Manish Chaudhari and Makarand Deshpande among others. The series is about a special unit comprising, the air force, navy and military that sets on a discreet mission. Anjali plays Manju Thapliyal who is driven by her ambition and has joined the force with the motive to save lives. Anjali describes Manju as “She is full of courage and has a heart of gold.”

Talking about prepping for the role of Manju, Anjali avers, “I was thrilled and excited. Also, I knew playing an air force pilot in a military drama that’s dotted with action, will require me to train mentally and physically. So in order to justify the uniform and the role, I went on a strict diet for eight months. I would work out twice a day and take a day’s leave and catch up on my sleep and rest. This character came in with a lot of responsibility and I enjoyed doing it.”

Apart from Shoorveer, Anjali is also seen in the recently released mini-TV series Ghar Set Hai on YouTube starring seasoned actors like KK Shukla and Aasif Khan. Post these, she will be seen in a Gujarati feature film and a web series surrounding a murder mystery.