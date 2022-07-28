Jacqueline Fernandez and Sudeep Sanjeev take the internet by storm with ‘RaRaRakkamma’

Upcoming South Indian film Vikrant Rona’s new song created a frenzy in the web world as soon as the video was dropped followed by the announcement on the social media handles of the actors. Sudeep Sanjeev and Jacqueline Fernandez shared the teaser poster with the link to the song, RaRaRakkamma, released on YouTube.

The cast of Vikrant Rona also did a song launch in Mumbai where Salman Khan, Jacqueline, Sudeep and Neetha Ashok were seen. Vikrant Rona is an action thriller directed by Anup Bhandari where Sudeep plays the titular character Vikrant Rona and Jacqueline Fernandez essays the role of Raquel D’Coasta. Set in a remote village in a tropical rainforest, the film revolves around the unexplained events that take place in the area.

