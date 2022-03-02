Queen of the World Pageant India winners head to the US for the big finale

Miss India Gitika Karwa, Ms India Krishangee Gauree, Mrs India Rohini Mathur, and Elite Mrs India Dr Reshma Jhaveri, who participated in the Queen of the World India Pageant, have now qualified for the big finale and are now headed to Morristown, New Jersey in the US, where the event will take place.

The participation of the four models in the finale is significant since India will be representing itself across all categories (Miss, Ms, Mrs, and Elite Mrs) for the first time.

Founded by former Mrs World Alice Lee Giannetta, the Queen of the World Pageant is an inclusive, open-to-all platform aimed at empowering women, and breaking stereotypes by roping in women from all walks of life, instead of sticking to professional models.

Talking about the same, India director Urmimala says, ”The pageant is all about inclusivity, and as a next step, we will now be representing the country at an international level. While this means additional responsibility, it also means a bigger platform for all the Queens who have made it to the top. I take immense pride in being a part of the pageant that tries to showcase the real queens of this world (since).”

The QOTW India event was led by National Director for Queen of the World India, Urmimala Boruah.

Gitika Karwa, who is a sports person, has represented India at international as well as national platforms.

Krishangee Gauree, on the other hand, is a finance specialist who is currently working in New York.

Meanwhile, Rohini Mathur is a fashion designer and influencer who works for a cause to support acid attack victims.

Dr Reshma Jhaveri is an ophthalmologist, a mother to two teenagers and runs her own clinic.

The event will commence on March 7 and the grand finale is scheduled for March 12, 2022.