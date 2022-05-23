It’s always fitness first for debut Tollywood bad-boy, Abhilash Chaudhary

Mumbai-based Abhilash Chaudhary is a popular name in Hindi films and is known for his portrayal of negative characters, something that he says is exactly, “opposite of who he is in real life.” Abhilash was earlier seen in Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3, Ram Gopal Verma’s D Company, JP Dutta’s Paltan, Abhishek Pathak’s Ujda Chaman, Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor and Aditya Datt’s Commando 3 and will now make his debut in Tollywood with RGV’s upcoming Konda. The brawny actor, who was last seen in MX Player’s Dhahanam (also produced by RGV) that recently released online, is known for his obsession with fitness and his captivating camera presence. We catch up with him to talk about fitness, films and more.

“I actually worked on Konda before I worked on Dhahanam and so I assumed that would be my debut, but it worked out the other way around. Working with RGV is a dream come true and this is my third project with him in a negative role. I believe staying fit should be important to anyone in any field and not just someone like me who is an actor that needs to have a great physique for a role. Working out regularly keeps you focused and helps you do whatever you have to do to the best of your abilities. It’s always fitness first, with me,” begins the actor.

Abhilash Chaudhary

Staying fit, he tells us, is mostly about diet control paired with regular work-outs that follow a set routine. “I really look after my diet very carefully, even while we’re shooting and I ensure that I work out even during the shoot by adjusting my workout schedule accordingly. This is to ensure that I stick to my routine and never give it up. I am fully aware that fitness is just not about workouts alone and diets play an even more important role,” Abhilash adds.

Abhilash Chaudhary in a still from Dhahanam

With such a strict fitness regimen, we wonder if he has time for other passions. “It can’t just be all work and workouts all the time. My other passion is cricket. I never miss a chance to play the game. I play for quite a few clubs in Mumbai and ensure I play at least two matches a week,” concludes the actor who is a celebrated right arm fast bowler within his circles.

Dhahanam is streaming on MX Player.

