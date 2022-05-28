Anant Vidhaat talks about the challenges of playing Prashant in web series, Mai 

Anant Vidhaat’s latest role as Prashant in the Sakshi Tanwar steered Mai is getting him the attention and recognition that the actor has been anticipating for long. In the Atul Mongai and Anshai Lal directed web series, Anant, who has played impressionable roles in Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, reprises a character who is not black or white but a distinct blend. He is charming yet mysterious; helpful yet willing to go to any extent to fulfil his ambitions and he is genuinely honest in whatever he does.

Talking about the character he tells us, “I was very thrilled when I got the part. Atul Mongia who is one of the directors was very clear about what he wanted out of me as Prashant. It’s not a typical black character. He has his virtues and vices and demons and the way he strikes a balance is beautiful to watch.”

For a role that he has never played before Prashant had to engage in workshops to get into the skin of the character. Talking about the challenges he says, “The best thing about Prashant is that he is genuinely bad (on one hand) and (on the other) is honest while being helpful. He is not faking it and I had to strike this beautiful balance that this antagonist has in his character. It wasn’t easy.”

For Anant the challenge just did not lie is etching Prashant. Erratic shooting schedules added to his difficulties. He informs, “We started shooting in March 2020 and just after three days lockdown happened. We resumed after eight months and the lockdown happened again. So, it interrupted our momentum and flow and this getting in and out of the character made the project more challenging.”

With talks of the second season of Mai on the cards, Anant is set to take the character to a level up along with the story. Apart from Mai he is also acted in a new-age film Mere Desh Ki Dharti that touches on the topic of unemployment and farmer’s suicide. He will also be seen in the next instalment of Tiger ZInda Hai that will hit the theatres in Eid next year.

Mai is streaming on Netflix