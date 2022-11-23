Ram Charan, Buchi Babu Sana team up for a sports drama

There were speculations earlier that actor Ram Charan will team up with Uppena-director Buchi Babu Sana for his upcoming film. While an official confirmation is awaited, a source in the know informed Cinema Express that Buchi Babu will be directing Charan in a rustic sports drama set in the backdrop of Coastal Andhra.

Interestingly, Jr NTR was the first choice for the film, but things didn't work out and the project has now landed in the hands of Charan.

The yet-to-be-titled film tells the story of a multi-sport athlete with a physical disability. We hear Charan will go for a makeover to get into the skin of the character.

The script work has already been completed and the makers are planning to commence the principal photography after Sankranthi. "The film will be completed by the end of 2023 and it will hit the screens four months after RC 15 --Charan's new film with Shankar," reveals a source.

Meanwhile, Charan has recently travelled to New Zealand to shoot for an action sequence for RC 15. In addition to this film and RC 16, Charan is also planning to collaborate with Bimbisara-fame Mallidi Vassishta for a new film.