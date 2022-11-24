Nani, Adivi Sesh to star in HIT 3

The franchise of HIT is only getting bigger by the day. A few days ahead of the release of HIT 2, the second film in the Sailesh Kolanu crime verse, Cinema Express has learned that the makers are bracing up to entice the audience with the third instalment.

Titled HIT 3, the new film will bring together actors Nani and Adivi Sesh as the protagonists for the first time. Interestingly, Nani has produced the first two films of the franchise and will also sizzle in a cameo in HIT 2. Besides playing a parallel lead, the Jersey actor will also bankroll HIT 3, say reports.

What's more exciting is that Vijay Sethupathi, who is on a roll with the success of Vikram, will be playing a prominent role in HIT 3, which is set in the backdrop of the USA. An official announcement on the third part of HIT will be made shortly.

Meanwhile, Nani is currently shooting for the rustic entertainer Dasara. Directed by Srikanth Odhela, the film features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and will hit the screens on March 30.