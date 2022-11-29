SSMB 28 to go on floors in December

The shooting of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, commonly addressed as SSMB 28, will reportedly begin in Hyderabad on December 8. Directed by Trivikram, the film has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Interestingly, the film brings Mahesh and Trivikram together for the third time after Athadu and Khaleja and reunites the Dookudu actor with his Maharshi co-star for the second time.

The first schedule will commence in a specially erected modern house set in Ramoji Film City. Mahesh, who is coping with the demise of his father and actor Krishna, is determined to not miss the release date of April 28 and has decided to join the sets in December for a little over a 10-day schedule. "Trivikram is planning to film important scenes with Mahesh, Pooja, and others in this schedule," says a source.

The film will showcase Mahesh in a leaner avatar and the actor is already following a strict diet regimen for the same. Produced by S Radhakrishna under Haarika and Hassine Creations banner, SSMB 28 has music by S Thaman.

