Keanu Reeves returns in the Constantine sequel for further occult investigation

In the follow-up to the popular 2005 film Constantine, Canadian actor Keanu Reeves (The Matrix), and beloved character John Constantine will be back. The Hollywood Reporter states that Warner Bros, which had supported the original film as well, has given the go-ahead for the sequel.



According to reports, Warner Bros. is developing a sequel that also reunites writer Akiva Goldsman and filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut with Constantine before going on to produce films like The Hunger Games and I Am Legend. The movie will be produced by Goldsman's Weed Road Pictures, J.J. Abrams, and Hannah Minghella.



This marks Reeves' return to the role after nearly two decades. Other iterations of the DC comic book character Constantine have since appeared in NBC's adaptation, which lasted from 2014 to 2015, and more recently in Netflix's The Sandman.



A loose adaptation of the DC Comics Hellblazer comic book, Constantine (2005) was written by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello. The film stars Keanu Reeves as John Constantine, a cynical exorcist with the capacity to perceive and interact with half-angels and half-demons in their actual forms and travel between Earth and Hell.



The fictional John Constantine makes an appearance in American comic books published by DC Comics. In Swamp Thing #37, Alan Moore, Stephen R. Bissette, Rick Veitch, and John Totleben introduced Constantine (June 1985). Constantine, the titular Hellblazer, is a Liverpool-born working-class warlock, occult investigator, and con artist based in London. He is well known for his never-ending cynicism, deadpan humour, ingenious schemes, and incessant chain smoking, but he is also a passionate humanitarian who is motivated by a sincere desire to make a difference in the world.

In 1988, Constantine acquired his own comic book after serving as a supporting figure who was crucial to the Swamp Thing storyline in American Gothic at first.



The roles of both Constantines were adapted from Neil Gaiman's comic book series for Jenna Coleman, an English actress who later played a female version of the character (and her ancestor) in The Sandman series. Despite being a fictional figure, Constantine is famous for the fact that many of the authors of his novels have reported seeing him appear in real life.

