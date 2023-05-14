BTS’ Suga appears in a starry ad campaign for NBA finals featuring the track ‘Hometown Glory’ by Adele

As NBA’s Global Ambassador, K-pop group BTS’ member Suga made a cameo besides Tony Hawk, Jimmy Kimmel, Manning Brothers Eli and Peyton, former NBA player Magic Johnson, and former NBA player and coach Larry Bird in an ad for the NBA’s We Are All in the Finals campaign soundtracked by Adele.

He stated that music and basketball have been shared passion of his since his youth and to become the ambassador for the NBA was a dream, “I’m excited to formalize my relationship with the NBA, and I can’t wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months.”

The K-Pop artist has always been a fan of the sport and he was a basketball player himself while in school, and was a shooting guard. From this stemmed his inspiration for his stage name, ‘Suga’ He played the sport while he was a trainee. He had even considered becoming a professional basketball player.

There are clips of Suga playing basketball on a show called Idol Basketball and a behind the scene videos from the YouTube Channel Bangtan TV on an episode named (Bangtan Bomb) Shooting Guard Suga with Cheerleader 2 Jimin – BTS.

The rapper has always shown interest in the sport throughout his music career, he has attended quite a few basketball games himself. On January 12, he attended the Lakers game in Los Angeles where he sat courtside and enjoyed the game.