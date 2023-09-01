EXCL: Varun Grover on first ever solo comedy tour Nothing Makes Sense, nail paint fetish and hilarious comments

In the heart wrenching romance-drama Masaan, a moment crystallizes when an inconsolably weeping Vicky Kaushal, says in anguish, "Ye Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota Be" – a lament that reminded us of all those times when our hearts were pierced with pain. Each syllable of this line was such a dagger of agony that even the people on Masaan’s set tore into tears. This film marked a personal triumph for Varun Grover who was making his debut as a screenwriter. Before his foray into this role, the 43-year-old had already showed his magic as a lyricist and dialogue writer in acclaimed films such as Gangs Of Wasseypur I and II, Ankhon Dekhi, and even in chart-topping songs like Womaniya, Jiya Tu, and Moh Moh Ke Dhaage. Masaan, however, positioned him as a contemporary sage, eloquently articulating the complexity of human emotions – our dilemmas, vulnerabilities, happiness, sorrow, heartaches, and fears – that make us who we are. Whether it’s the canvas of film or stand-up comedy, Varun’s words cut sharper than a tack but feel lighter on heart as they're conveyed with the gentleness of wit and humour. Perhaps that’s why it’s easy to digest when he takes a dig on hotly debated topics like cow vigilantism, the circus of election campaigns, religious extremism, caste divisions, patriarchy and dissent. What sets him apart is that his jokes never lose logic — portraying his mental acuity. Top it with his dry humour, delivered with a straight face and it will tickle your funny bone even without the ostentation of slapstick theatrics.

Now, the artiste brings his most audacious and first ever solo stand-up tour, Nothing Makes Sense that is coming to multiple cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and more. Ahead of the show, Varun gives us a preview, spills out his earnest advice to Indian men and why he’s fine facing crippling stage anxiety, all that and more in our chat.

The title is very intriguing, tell us what to expect from Nothing Makes Sense?

There will be a lot of relatable humour about the world around us today — how India was growing up in the 80s, 90s and 2000s. The theme is how the world is so confusing today for everyone, not just for people of a certain age where nothing is making sense — not in politics, sports, life, society, technology or any spectrum. We are surrounded by bizarre incidents: you go online and a robot asks you to prove if you are a human. We recently lost to the West Indies, Ek Aisi Team Jisne Shayad Bat Bhi Jewar Girwi Rakh Kar Khareeda H oga (a team who may have bought a bat mortgaging their assets like jewellery). Around us we have incidents like a passenger urinating in an airlines and the next day a scorpio biting a woman in that same airline. How did a scorpio even come in the airline? Many of us haven't even seen it in real! So the show is about our collective confused state of mind and to find humour in such bizarre scenarios (smiles).

Have you ever faced extreme anxiety before a show?

Oh yes ahead of every show! I am very anxious, especially for the first few shows. I come prepared for most parts but then, on the day of the show, I keep on improvising to make jokes sound even more current. That’s why I don’t know how the improv will turn out — it can be misinterpreted or can be taken in a wrong way or the joke may not land.Once, I was so nervous that I got muscle cramps on the stage and I just could not move. I was in so much pain but I had to complete the joke. Honestly, there is no way to end the anxiety — you either go on stage or not. I believe in always facing it as it comes with a lot of unmissable thrill for a performer!

From stand-up comedy to screen-writing and short fiction writing — what do you enjoy the most?

I love stand-up comedy the most as it’s impromtu — when I am standing in front of the audience, there is always the fear of failure. But still, there is excitement of performing, an instant feedback from the audience, and an adrenaline rush with all happy neurons dancing in the brain. On screen writing, I think it is the most satisfying format to work on in the long run because the audience can go back to the movies and shows like Sacred Games and Masaan and discover them even 10-20 years from now. They will still be deriving some kind of joy from it which makes me content from within. With all these formats, I am evolving as an artiste. Infact, I always feel Do Saal Pehele Main Bahut Bewakoof Tha (I was naive 2 years back from where I am), so that’s a sign of evolution where I can look back and think how stupid and sometimes wrong I was. My evolution encompasses exploring a new writer, a book, recipe, or any new thing in life every day. From here I am hoping to go further in direction and I am happy that my first directorial debut, All India Rank, is already doing festival rounds!

Tell us more about All India Rank? Why was this story important to tell?

The film is a coming-of-age dramedy which will give you a slice-of-life set against the backdrop of late 90s Lucknow and Kota. Its milieu serves as a nostalgic time capsule, resonating with an era that holds a special place in our hearts—an epoch when Doordarshan ruled the television, we listened to radio and talked on public booth phones making sure every minute of our conversation counts and we keep the phone down just in time to avoid extra charges! The narrative encapsulates the anxieties, problems and nostalgia of that era, as experienced through the lens of a 17-year-old protagonist who has to take a weighty decision of deciding the course of his life as a teenager. The profoundness of the story demanded my direct involvement as a director, as entrusting it to another would have been an injustice to its essence. I love the idea of taking something from scratch to the final screen.

You have been bashed for your gender fluid fashion choices and you have often ridiculed toxic masculinity. What would be your advice to Indian men?

I think Indian masculinity is confined to two archetypes. One is the type of men who feel they are these brooding, helpless souls who have not been given their due worth. They think everyone they love leaves them. They romanticise their helpless condition as a form of greatness. Another type is the angry young man portrayed in the 70s who shows emotional detachment and aggression in their actions. In the former archetype, the individual is excessively emotional, while in the latter, he suppresses emotions entirely. But both are selfish in their own realm. While most Indian men fall in these two categories, my intention through storytelling is to depict men who defy these limiting archetypes. I want to portray men who are sensitive and are aware about their vulnerabilities, failures, and shortcomings. I hope by creating such stories of men, we can broaden the understanding of masculinity.

As a vocalist of free-speech, how’d you comment on the current cultural landscape of India? Anything you wish to change?

Yes, it’d be to bring more humour in life. Humour is the best way to argue, put your point forward and tell someone of their prejudiced thinking. In today's time people fear humour too much and have distanced themselves from it, but I think jokes and satire can save us from the tragedies of life. I hope more people understand that humour is non-violent and it's just an art form.



Your fad for nail-paints is well known. What do they speak about you? Have you felt bothered by the comments you get on your quirky fashion choices?

I try to be as fluid as possible. Yes, I have many years of conditioning, so a personality shift cannot happen overnight, it will happen gradually. I hope for a day where I do not have to think again about what I wear: if I feel like wearing a sari I can wear that without being harassed or ridiculed or being asked too many questions about it. I want to live in a free non-binary space. Coming to nail paints, I wear them so my hands look beautiful. Men especially have hands which are not that good looking, while women are encouraged to wear nail paints or experiment a lot with make up. Getting any kind of makeover adds to a sense of aesthetic and beauty. Perhaps, that’s why people feel very confident after applying makeup, so why should men have restrictions in experimenting on the fashion front? Why can’t they feel confident dishing out nail paints? I do get a lot of weird comments from people whenever I put them. Recently I met a friend of mine from college after so many years who came to watch my show. I was wearing nail paint and the moment he saw it, he said rudely on my face in front of everybody ‘Kya re Varun Gay Hogaya hai’ (Have you turned gay?!). I told him ‘Itna easy hota that we could choose a gender toh kya hi baat thhi’. I immediately put my hand on his cheek and said ‘now you’re also a gay’. I hope he felt ashamed of what he said before. The amazing part was, he came with his 5-year-old son who saw my nail paint, and said ‘Papa his hands are looking so beautiful. I also want to wear nail paint’, which was a victory for me.’ So my nail colours are less about gender more about beauty which even his toddler could spot (smiles)!



So we can assume you’re completely comfortable in your skin?

No, I have lots of body image issues. I have this little bit of a tummy that comes out so easily, so I want to focus on exercise. I wish I could not put on weight so easily! Apart from that there is nothing I would like to change in my personality or the way I look at life. However, I hope that one day I could get the confidence to dish out all kinds of clothes that are not typical of gender.

Nothing Makes Sense will come to Hyderabad on September 2. At multiple venues. Rs. 800 upwards.

