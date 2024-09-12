Randeep Hooda meets Union Minister Bhupender Yadav: Praises his insights on cinema and conservation

Randeep responded by expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to meet the minister. He wrote: "It was a great pleasure and an honor to meet you, @byadavbjp sir. The conversation, especially your extensive knowledge on the environment, conservation, and the protection of nature, was an incredibly enriching experience for me."

The actor added that he found the minister’s understanding of cinema to be both refreshing and energizing, thanking Yadav for his time and hospitality.

On the professional front, Randeep recently appeared in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which marked his directorial debut. The film, also starring Ankita Lokhande as Yamunabai Savarkar, is a biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, with Randeep playing the title role.

The movie delves into Savarkar's life, chronicling key events from his childhood and presenting a detailed portrayal of the freedom fighter. While praised for its performances, the film has faced criticism for its portrayal of history, with some accusing it of promoting a one-sided narrative.

Speaking about his motivation for making the film, Randeep previously shared that he aimed to present a broader perspective on India beyond Mahatma Gandhi. During global promotions, he explained: "I chose to tell the story of the armed revolution, especially for international audiences. India is often seen through the lens of non-violence, so this film offers a different narrative about our history."