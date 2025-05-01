Ananya Panday heads to Chanel's Lake Como cruise show in a tiered dress

Ananya Panday made a smashing debut as Chanel's new ambassador at the label's Cruise 2025/26's show at Lake Como in Italy. The show which was held at the legendary Villa d'Este, had global fashion icons turning out — but Ananya's style was an icy breath of haute couture fresh air.

What did Ananya Panday wear Chanel's Cruise 2025/26 show

Dressed in a black tiered midi dress from Chanel’s Métiers D’Art couture collection, Ananya delivered a perfect blend of old-school grace with a fresh charm- much like her personality. The dress featured a deep V-neckline and a structured bodice that gave her a classic silhouette, while the three-tiered skirt with accents brought in a summery-playful movement. The full sleeves with shimmering cuffs added drama, and the hidden side pockets gave the look a refreshingly modern twist.