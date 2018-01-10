Mallika Sherawat evicted from her Paris flat, owes €78,787 in rent

Mallika Sherawat seem to have gotten herself into some trouble this year after the French court ordered that the actress be evicted from her apartment in a posh locality of Paris. The court told her that Sherawat and her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans has to pay 78,787 Euros in rent owed and expenses which meant that even their furniture can be seized.The rent for the apartment was 6054 Euros.

Mallika Sherawat and her husband Cyrille Auxenfans

The owner accused the couple of never paying the rent and only making one single payment of 2715 euros. Financial difficulty has been sighted as the reason and the 'irregular' nature of Sherawat's work. In mid-December the actress had denied having a Paris apartment. She had tweeted saying, "It's absolutely not true, if someone has donated one to me, please send me the address," The couple may appeal the eviction order. They cannot be thrown out until March 31.