Divya Dutta questions Twitter over sudden loss of followers

Popular Bollywood actor Divya Dutta, who currently has a following of 4,93,000 fans on Twitter, claims to have "suddenly" lost thousands of followers in a span of one hour, on Thursday. Her tweet comes after many prominent Twitter users globally lost more than a million followers as federal and state agencies in the US started investigating shadowy agencies that sell fake followers.



While Twitter hasn't responded as yet, Twitterati wasted no time in showing her the brighter side of things.