I'm not destined for love, do not want to get into a wrong relation again: Manisha Koirala

Actress Manisha Koirala says she is not ready to commit any more mistakes, in professional as well as personal life.

The 47-year old actress who will next be seen playing the role of Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis Dutt in Sanju reportedly said that she is willing to accept that she is not destined for love and hence doesn't want to get into a wrong relationship again.

“Maybe the man-woman love is not destined to happen for me. Fine. I'd rather accept this sad truth of my life rather than fall into the wrong relationship again. I won't allow any man to bring me down, ever. Whether it is my career or my personal life, I can't afford to make wrong moves at this stage when God has given me a second chance,” she told the media.

While mentioning that she is looking forward to adopting a baby girl she said, "I will bring home that child only when I know I can give her all my time. There is no point in becoming a mother when your other duties in life pull you away in other directions.”

