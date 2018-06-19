Sandra Bullock reveals why she wanted to get fired early in her career

Actress Sandra Bullock reportedly asked to be dismissed from a movie early in her career because of a "situation" she found herself in with a figure of authority.



"Very early on in my career, I had a situation on a film, which was hard. It came from a person of authority. I kept deflecting it with humour and it didn't work. Finally, I said, 'Please, just fire me.' It was a lesson," Bullock told the media. "After that, I tended to remove anything that could be misconstrued as sexual. I locked it down," she added.



According to reports, the 53-year-old star always tries to navigate tough situations with humour, such as an uncomfortable interview with the Today show host Matt Lauer, who spent four minutes of a 2009 interview with her questioning her about a single nude scene. When asked if she regrets not seeming more outraged, she said, "That's how I've always navigated tricky situations. That's how I've survived."