"And then she danced the night away...": Priyanka Chopra thanks Dior for royal wedding gown

Actress Priyanka Chopra thanked luxury designer label Dior for her sparkling gown, which she wore at actress Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry's royal wedding reception.

Priyanka on Monday shared a photograph of herself, where she was sporting a champagne coloured glittery gown paired with basic make-up.

"And then she danced the night away... A very special thank you to Dior for making me sparkle. Also, thank you to my incredible team for your brilliance and dedicated hustle...

"No one just 'wakes up like this', and I feel so happy to work with you and be the canvas for your creativity... Mimi Cuttrell, Pati Dubroff, Ken O'Rourke you are genius... Love you loads," Priyanka captioned the image.

On Saturday, Prince Harry and Markle became man and wife at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the British royals' long-time home. The two have been conferred with the titles of His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex, respectively.