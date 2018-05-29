"I have no will to live, All I pray is death," Delhi Police reads out Sunanda Pushkar's email to Shashi Tharoor 

Nine days before Sunanda Pushkar died in a luxury suite at Hotel Leela, she reportedly wrote a mail to her husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The mail read, "I don’t care about the tests. I have no will to live. All I pray is death."

Highlighting this before a Delhi court on Monday to back the charges against Tharoor, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said: “This shows that she had no will to live.”

Reports say that the Delhi Police has named Tharoor as an accused in the case and had charged him under IPC sections 498 (A) (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) in a charge sheet filed on May 14.

According to reports, APP Shrivastava told the court that Sunanda’s death was due to poisoning, and 27 Alprax tablets were found in her room, but it was not clear how many pills she had consumed.

On May 14, the Delhi Police had urged the court to summon Tharoor as an accused in the four-and-a-half-year-old case, claiming that there was sufficient evidence against him.

The couple married on August 22, 2010.

