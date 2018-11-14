Home Entertainment Celebs

  "I've been with 75 women," reveals Angad Bedi on wife Neha Dhupia's show #NoFilterNeha

Angad Bedi has come up with some crazy revelations when wife Neha Dhupia interviewed him on her talk show, #NoFilterNeha season 3.

Published : 14th November 2018 09:58 PM
Bollywood actor Angad Bedi has come up with some crazy revelations when wife Neha Dhupia interviewed him on her talk show, #NoFilterNeha season 3.

On being asked how many women he has been with, he replied, "I’ve not been with so many women. I think I might say about 75."

He then went on to talk about the relationships he had with older women. "I never had a girlfriend for the longest time because when I was growing up, I grew up in a lot of discipline. I was a very shy boy and I’m still very shy. But slowly when I moved base from Delhi to Mumbai, things changed and I made new friends and I realised that I enjoy going out a lot, I was on a self-discovery mode. Beggars can’t be choosers, you take what you get," the actor said.

"But I think when I was 19 or 20, yea that was the time. In one situation there was a 10-year difference. The next was 3.5 years. I would say, technically, my first relationship was then," he added.

The question that followed was about how he convinced his parents and in-laws for the marriage. For that, he replied, "I’ve never tried to impress anybody in my life. I wear my heart on my sleeve, if I want to do something, I go ahead and do it. I think I learnt that from my dad,"

"My in-laws were already convinced 4.5 years back, except for the wife. I don’t know why you took forever. It wasn’t hard to convince my parents either. Because of a lot of things. They really wanted me to settle down also, start a family, and raise children. And I realised by the way I was going, living in Bandra all by myself, that wasn’t going to happen very soon," he shared.

