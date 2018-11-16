"Never seen her happier, she deserves no less," Deepika Padukone's cousin welcomes Ranveer Singh to the family
Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on Wednesday in a super secretive ceremony. While the paparazzi were struggling for pictures and details from the wedding destination, Lake Como in Italy, a peek to the wedding developments was given away by Deepika's family.
Deepika’s cousin Amit Padukone, took to Twitter to congratulate the couple and welcome Ranveer into the family. He wrote: “Magical week, steeped purely in love. Fairy-tale union of the two most kind, beautiful souls. @RanveerOfficial Welcome to the fam! you’ve dethroned me as filmiest, but I’ll cope @deepikapadukone Never seen you happier; you deserve no less! #ladkiwale #DeepVeerKiShaadi."
However, no picture of the couple was shared along with the post.
The couple will reportedly host two receptions — one in Bengaluru on November 21 and one in Mumbai on November 28.
