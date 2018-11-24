"In the morning I promote films, at night I'm in hospital. It's not easy": Ayushmann Khurana on wife's cancer

Although Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurana had back-to-back success at the box-office with Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, he had to face some difficulty in personal with wife Tahira Kashyap's breast cancer scare. The actor says he now sees things through a different prism and has called life a "great leveller".

Tahira recently revealed on Instagram that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells.

In a recent interview, when asked about how he was balancing his professional and personal lives, Ayushmann said, "It was very difficult. I have realised that life is never perfect. You have to celebrate the imperfections of life and you have to accept that there would be a void in your life every time, it cannot be perfect. So, this was just a small imperfection according to us. We are taking it as it is."

"I had two back-to-back films coming and I was going through a professional high and I was wondering life is so beautiful and suddenly this happened, so it is a great leveller. Life is a great leveler. I am glad I have a partner like Tahira who is very brave, strong, who is an inspiration. I have started seeing life through a different prism," said the actor, who kept a fast for the good health and long life of Tahira, whom he proudly calls his inspiration.

"I was giving her my time, of course. In the morning I was promoting my films, in the nights I was with her in the hospital... It is not easy," he shared.