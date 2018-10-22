Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt react to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wedding announcement in typical Bollywood style 

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made one of the most important announcements ever in their life because it was about their much-awaited wedding in November. The Padmaavat actors respectively posted about it on their Instagram accounts not only getting fans all over the world excited but also friends in Bollywood like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt among others.

Both Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra commented on Ranveer and Deepika’s post one after the other and while Alia Bhatt called Ranveer “Tutu”, she was really happy for Deepika too. However, Priyanka, who recently got engaged to Nick Jonas, was a little more dramatic because while she said, “Congrats!! Yay!!! Tu toh hero ban gaya re Ranno”, she replied to Deepika in the filmiest style with “Woot Woot!! Piya ki ayegi baraat” and it couldn’t get more Bollywood than this.

Interestingly, the announcement came hours before the first episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 6, which saw Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone come on the show. While Deepika did not reveal any details about the wedding on November 14-15, she did confirm about dating Ranveer for six years, which is also the first time that she has admitted it in public to all fans.

