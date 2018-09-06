'I am married to the greatest man in the world,' Anushka Sharma opens up about her relationship with Virat Kohli

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to send the internet into a tizzy with their social media PDA.

From writing long notes to posting adorable pictures, the star couple always keep their fans entertained.

While Virat is in the UK for India's Test match against England, Anushka is promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga in which has collaborated with Varun Dhawan for the first time.

Recently, during the film's promotion when Varun was asked if he is a cricket fan, he said, "Yes, I am but I control myself... Anushka.. yaar aaj toh baat kara do.. I am never going to do that."

When the host made a remark that Anushka is married to the greatest batsman alive, the actress promptly replied, "I am married to the greatest man in the world."

Virat and Anushka had a fairytale wedding in December 2017, after being in a relationship for over four years.