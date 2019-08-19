'Pakistanis are helpless, misguided and frustrated with their own lives': Adnan Sami

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Trolled regularly, and more so after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, singer Adnan Sami has come down heavily on his erstwhile compatriot Pakistanis saying they are "frustrated with their own lives" and have been taking it out on him since they realise that he has moved on.



A user on Twitter asked Sami: "You get so much flak from the Pakistanis. How do you cope?"



Sami replied: "My dear, it's okay; they're basically helpless, misguided and frustrated about their own lives and are taking it out on me since they know I moved on.



"I forgive them and pray that God improves their lives. They are actually victims. Hugs."



Sami, who was born in Britain and was earlier a Canadian citizen, is of Pakistani descent. In 2016, he was granted Indian citizenship.



Best known for his songs like Kabhi to nazar milao and Lift karaa de in India, Sami is mostly known for playing a variety of musical instruments and has always said that the love he has received from Indians means "everything" to him.