"He was always a celebrity who would walk into the house": Alia Bhatt opens up about her relationship with father Mahesh Bhatt

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is riding high on the success of her latest release, Gully Boy. The actress, in a recent interview given to a leading channel, opened up about her father Mahesh Bhatt and said that he was “always a celebrity who would walk into the house”.

“For me, he was always like a celebrity who would walk into the house. I didn’t miss him as such because I did not really have him. But after a couple of years, he made sure he spent some time with us, played board games. The real friendship started when I entered the Bollywood industry and I understand how it must have been for him. It is such a consuming job.”

While discussing her experience working with her daughter in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, Alia's mother Soni Razdan (who was also part of the interview) said, “It will go down as one of my most cherished memories, it was a wonderful feeling to be at par onset and also play mother and daughter as well. To add to it all it was shot in Kashmir, I was super grateful to have got this role.”

Alia will be next seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukherjee’s movie Brahmastra.