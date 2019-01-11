"Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul have understood the magnitude of what's happened": Virat Kohli reacts to Koffee with Karan controversy

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has finally broken his silence on the ongoing controversy that involves cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who made sexist comments on the show, Koffee with Karan.

Reacting to the comments made by the duo, Virat said that cricketers don't align with that views and those were the opinions of the players.

"We as the Indian cricket team and responsible cricketers don't align with those views, those were individual opinions. We are still waiting for a decision to be made," Kohli reportedly said to the media.

"From the Indian cricket team's point of view, this changes nothing in our beliefs in the change room, it does nothing to the spirit we have have been able to create. Combinations will have to be thought of once the decision comes out," he went on to share while adding that the two players "have understood the magnitude of what's happened".

After Hardik Pandya's comments caused outrage on social media, the player apologised saying he "got a bit carried away." "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect," Pandya wrote on Twitter.