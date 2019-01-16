"Since I have dropped my surname, I need a new one, so why not," Ranveer Singh on taking Deepika's surname

Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his latest movie Simmba. The Rohit Shetty blockbuster crossed the Rs 200 mark and continues to hold the fort at the box office. The actor had a phenomenal 2018 as he also tied the knot with his girlfriend Deepika Padukone after being in a relationship for over six year.

The actor, in a recent interview, revealed that the craziest thing he has done for Deepika is flying halfway across the world a couple of times just to spend a few minutes with her.

Deepika, in another interview, was asked if she had taken Ranveer's surname, to which she replied with a joke, "Call me Deepika Padukone, wife of Ranveer Singh Padukone." On being asked about his wife Deepika Padukone referring to him as 'Ranveer Singh Padukone', he said, "Kya baat hai! What a name! It's got a ring to it."

After the news of Ranveer thinking of adding 'Padukone' to his name went viral, the actor joked about it saying, “Since I have dropped my surname[Bhavnani], I need a new one, so why not! It’s a legendary surname.”

While revealing the major change he has had to make post marriage, he said that he not supposed to miss any calls, not stay out of the house till too late and not leave the house without eating.