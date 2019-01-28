"Made peace with my death, promised myself to spread awareness if I get to live again": Manisha Koirala on her battle with cancer

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, who has successfully battled ovarian cancer, on Sunday, opened up about the disease and how it changed her as a person. She was discussing her book, Healed: Cancer Gave Me a New Life at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

The 48-year-old actor said she has become kinder and gentler than before and also values her life and health more.

“I took my life for granted. I neglected my health, that is why cancer came to me as a teacher, it came to me as a lesson. I value my life more now, love my family, value my health because I realised if one is not healthy, one cannot enjoy any aspect of living,” Manisha reportedly told the media.

While speaking at the session, the actor said, "I don’t want to die. The thought of death is the first thing that comes to mind when a person is diagnosed with cancer. I was utterly shocked when I came to know about the disease. It was the loneliest night. Even a familiar journey from Kathmandu to Mumbai which I had taken umpteen times felt so different.”

“When I was sick, I was searching for positive stories. I could not get many stories, except the success story of (actor) Lisa Ray and (cricketer) Yuvraj Singh, who came out fighting successfully with cancer. So I decided that when I recover, I will share my stories with people. I also believe that sharing helps lower the burden from your head and heart. Hence, I wrote the book,” she further said.

“I had to make peace with my death. I made a promise to myself that if I get to live again I will spread awareness about cancer. It is the perception towards the problem that matters. You can take it as a challenge or see it as something that you cannot overcome,” Manisha shared.​

Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012.



