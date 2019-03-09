Veteran actor Jan-Michael Vincent of 1980s TV show Airwolf passes away at 73

Los Angeles, March 9: Veteran actor Jan-Michael Vincent, popularly known for his role in Airwolf, is no more. He was 73.



According to Vincent's death certificate, he died on February 10 after suffering a cardiac arrest, reports said.



Vincent's acting career began in 1967. His first film was The Bandits. He later got featured in movies such as Buster and Billie, The Tribe, Big Wednesday, Hooper and Damnation Alley.



And during his three-season stint on Airwolf, Vincent became one of the highest-paid actors in American television, reportedly earning $200,000 per episode.



Behind such fame and success, Vincent even lived a troublesome life.



In 2000, Vincent was forced to pay over $350,000 as part of a default judgment made against him, after he physically assaulted a former girlfriend, causing her to miscarry their child.



He was sentenced to 60 days in prison that same year for violating his probation for prior alcohol-related arrests by appearing drunk in public and assaulting his fiance.

