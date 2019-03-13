'Ready to campaign with sneakers on': Trinamool celeb candidate Mimi Chakraborty

Kolkata, March 12: Trinamool Congress star Lok Sabha poll candidate Mimi Chakraborty is brimming with enthusiasm for her new role, and says she is "ready with her sneakers on".



Chakraborty on Tuesday became Trinamool's surprise choice for Jadavpur constituency, replacing Harvard University professor and eminent historian Sugato Bose.



"I just want everyone to bless me as I have full faith in my multi-tasking skills and I believe I will be able to prove myself. I am ready with my sneakers on," the actor said with confidence, hours after Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee announced her name as the party nominee.



Asked how she would cope with the rigorous campaigning in remote village areas, Chakraborty said: "I am completely ready for it," as reported by IANS.



About choosing politics at the peak of her film career, she said that she has never been calculative and loves to reach out to the masses.



"People have loved my films, so am very optimistic. I have always loved to be there for the people so I think I will be able to do it, " she added.

