Kangana at Cannes: "The clothes I wear will have drama," says the actor about her red carpet appearance

Kangana Ranaut has always been in the news for some reason. Bollywood's badass is back in the limelight with the announcement of her Cannes Red Carpet appearance.

Kangana’s has been planning something special with her stylist Ami Patel for the red carpet even as she is busy with the shoot schedule for Panga. Although she had to gain weight for the role, the actor had to lose weight for the fittings.

However, what's surprising is that Kangana has chosen to wear a sari. She will be in a Falguni and Shane Peacock creation for the dramatic entrance. The actor, who is representing Grey Goose at the event, reveals that her clothes will reflect the theme 'Live Victoriously'. "The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor on a global platform, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich cultural heritage. My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to revive the forgotten weaves and bring them to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture," says Ranaut.

One of the most fashionable actors in the business, Ranaut says she isn't one to worry much about a red carpet appearance for months. "I can only give one week," she laughs, "I was so busy with Panga. I had to gain almost 10 kilos; Ashwini (Panga’s director) wanted me to have thunder thighs. During trials, I realised I have to lose some weight."