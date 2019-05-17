"I will definitely go out and ask for work, I would love to do a sports biopic," says actor Abhimanyu Dassani

His debut film is one that most newcomers would be jealous of. Even before its release in India in March, Abhimanyu Dassani-starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota was a hit in the global film festival circuit. This weekend, the film gets a world premiere on TV channel, &picturesHD.



While people have seen Abhimanyu do some crazy stunts in the film, the actor says, bagging this role was no cakewalk. It took weeks of auditioning before he was selected. “I was auditioning for a number of films when I got a shot at Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. However, I had to give about four to five weeks of auditions, every day from 9 am to 6 pm for this film. I spent a lot of time with Vasan (Bala, director) sir during this period. His belief in me made me believe in myself and that’s what led me to sign it,” he says.



The film didn’t break the box office record, but it did leave a mark in the minds of Indian audiences as a one-of-its-kind fantasy action film. However, Abhimanyu, who played the superhero, Surya, says more than the stunts, he had to work on showcasing the innocence of the character. “Surya has a different voice and a different body language. He is a manchild, he is not jaded by society and he does not have insecurities. To achieve that kind of innocence was extremely tough,” says the actor who is working on his next project, which he is tight-lipped about.



Although he has the support of his mother, actor Bhagyashree, Abhimanyu wants to work his way up. “Humility is something that not everybody can conquer. I will definitely go out and ask for work, there’s nothing wrong with that and yes, I would love to do a sports biopic. I watch a lot of inspirational and motivational movies and I feel there is a lack of such films. I would love to fill that gap,”he signs off.



