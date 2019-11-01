Actress Bella Thorne under fire for her domestic violence-inspired Halloween post

Actress Bella Thorne was criticised for her "insensitive" domestic violence-inspired Halloween post.

The 22-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share a number of disturbing selfies, reports say.

The photographs featured her rocking a make-up that made her look like she had a bruised eye, bloody cut on her lip as well as overall facial discolouration.

"Hire me for your Halloween make-up I got u boo," Thorne captioned the images.

However, social media users were not impressed with her look and accused Thorne of glamorising physical abuse.

"Why is glamorising being physically abused culturally appropriate during Halloween?" one of her followers wrote in the comment section.

Another added: "Looks like domestic violence to me."

One fan found the images triggering.

"I just find this post slightly triggering and surprising as she is a strong spokeswoman against abuse and such," the person said.

Some raved over Bella's make-up skills.

"Girl is this really make-up because it looks real and I want to beat up whoever did it to you," one fan wrote.

"Oops that did seem very real," another added.

